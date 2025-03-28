Real Madrid undecided on future of two veterans ahead of summer window

While once Real Madrid were synonymous with free-spending and frivolity in the transfer market, since the global pandemic, President Florentino Perez has tightened the belt at the Santiago Bernabeu continuously. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has often been told to mend and make do with what he has, without clear solutions over the last three seasons.

The cameos of Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga in defence in recent years are clear evidence of just that. If their plans in central defence are carried through though, Los Blancos will likely have a wealth of options in defence next year. Diario AS explain that Raul Asencio, who has just had his contract extended until 2029 is set to be part of the senior squad for years to come. Meanwhile it appears Real Madrid are also set on signing Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, potentially activating his €60m release clause in the summer.

With Jesus Vallejo set to leave at the end of his contract, were Los Blancos to pull off a deal for Huijsen, it would leave them with five options alongside Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger. Asencio, Huijsen and Militao are all set to be there next season, but the same outlet explain there is less clarity on Alaba (32) and Rudiger (31). Both are out of contract in 2026, and being above 30, will only be offered maximum one-year extensions in the final year of their deals.

The doubt over how Perez will handle their futures is particular accute in the case of Alaba. Still looking to get back to his best after 13 months out of action from a knee issue, the Austrian is also one of the highest earners in the squad. Ancelotti is in favour of retaining both, due to their experience and ability to help Huijsen and Asencio.

Given Real Madrid have essentially gone into this season with three centre-backs, discounting the ten minutes played by Vallejo, it would not be entirely surprising if Perez sees an opportunity to make a saving on one of their veterans in the summer. Rudiger has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in recent months, as one of their targets, but recently declared he has no intention of leaving Real Madrid.