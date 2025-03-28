Premier League rivals chase Portugal star with Barcelona sell-on clause

Barcelona could be in line for an increased cash boost this summer if Sporting CP sell Francisco Trincao ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Despite struggling to make an impact in his time in Catalonia, the Portugal international has impressed across two seasons in Lisbon since making a permanent transfer including a league title win in 2024.

That has attracted transfer interest from further afield, with his current contract running until 2026, but there has been no firm progress on an extension in the Portuguese capital.

Sporting CP have set out their position to retain him, via multiple attempts to extend his contract in recent months, but this summer is their final chance to secure a transfer fee.

A Premier League move appears to be the most likely option for Trincao, with a double link to Manchester, via either former boss Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, or ex-sporting director Hugo Viana at Manchester City.

Previous reports from A Bola indicated that City had an edge as Pep Guardiola looks to remould his squad for the 2025/26 campaign.

However, any potential exit will not be straightforward, due to the terms of his original move to Lisbon from Barcelona, as part of a €7m deal, with La Blaugrana retaining a 50% sell on clause over any possible exit.

Reports from Diario Sport indicate United are prepared to outbid City, to seal a reunion with Amorim at Old Trafford, and pay above his €50m release clause at Sporting CP.

Barcelona will continue to watch on with interest as the campaign winds to a conclusion, and a bidding war in Manchester would benefit their finances, and bring in a potential €25m sum.

That money will be added to Hansi Flick’s transfer budget to spend this summer as part of the club’s 1:1 policy over signing players from income generated.