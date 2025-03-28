Barcelona cruised to a 3-0 win over Osasuna on Thursday night at Montjuic, gaining three points on title rivals Real Madrid, and seven ahead of Atletico Madrid. For Los Rojillo, it continued a miserable run of form, but they are considering contesting the result based on a FIFA regulation.

The Blaugrana victory took place in controversial circumstances, with the game rearranged less than 48 hours after Raphinha for Barcelona and Enzo Boyomo for Osasuna finished playing, while Ronald Araujo also traveled back with the Brazilian and arrived on Wednesday afternoon. After the game Jules Kounde criticised La Liga and the other governing bodies for their ‘lack of respect’ for the players, while Hansi Flick had also complained of the scheduling. Osasuna Sporting Director Braulio Vazquez was also critical of the decision to host the game on Thursday, and Barcelona paid the price with an injury to Dani Olmo in the first half.

🗣️ “72 horas deben ser para todos. Igual para nosotros son diferentes y las horas no tienen 60 minutos…” Las palabras de Braulio Vázquez sobre la fecha del partido entre Osasuna y FC Barcelona 🔗 https://t.co/mp0WWzPj4T#LALIGAenDAZN ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/tySNjZRWgn — DAZN Fútbol (@DAZNFutbol) March 27, 2025

The player that could potentially cost Barcelona the game was not in international action though. Inigo Martinez suffered a bruised knee against Atletico Madrid before the international break, and pulled out of the Spain squad as a result. According to Cadena Cope, Osasuna are considering challenging the result, due to a FIFA regulation that details that any player who is injured and cannot take part in international games cannot play in the five days after the last international game of that window.

In Spain’s case, they played Sunday night, meaning there was just four days between when Martinez could have been in action for La Roja, and when he returned to action for the Spain side. The key detail hinges on whether the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) liberated him from international duty when they sent him home. Barcelona believe that the case will not come to anything, and are calm about the situation, with Relevo saying that if an agreement exists between the RFEF and Barcelona to free the player, then the player is allowed to play.

Dani Olmo injured himself during his penalty. He'll be out for approximately two weeks. @Alfremartinezz — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 27, 2025

It is certainly true that Spain manager Luis de la Fuente declared that Martinez was injured, and both Barcelona and Spain emitted statements saying as much. Based on the regulations, Osasuna may well have a case. However it would only add more fuel to the already fiery frustration of the Blaugrana if they lost points due to fielding a player in a game they did not want to play so soon.