Real Madrid are reportedly closing in on a free transfer deal to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of June with Los Blancos stepping up their pursuit of him.

Real Madrid reportedly reached out to Liverpool over a deal in January, which was rejected by the Premier League leaders, as they wanted to keep him until the end of the campaign.

The saga has taken a fresh twist in recent days, with multiple sources claiming Alexander-Arnold has accepted a five-year deal in Madrid, over a renewal at Liverpool.

The finer details still need to be confirmed and no deal will be wrapped up until at least May with Real Madrid rumoured to be working on an agreement to include him in their FIFA Club World Cup squad in June.

The fall out over his apparent decision has caused waves on Merseyside and in Madrid with questions on his defensive ability back on the agenda.

The 26-year-old has developed a reputation as one of the world’s best attacking full backs, but his defensive record is mixed, and former England and Manchester United right-back Gary Neville believes the challenge in Madrid will be huge despite Trent’s talent.

“I’ve said constantly that he [Trent] had to get more serious about his defending – or it will cause him problems,” Neville stated on Sky Sports’ Stick To Football podcast

“I think it will cause him a problem at Real Madrid because they have Fede Valverde, who is playing right-back currently, and Dani Carvajal when he’s back – he’s going to have serious competition.

“The problem is that Carvajal is 32 – he’s had a bad injury – but for me, Carvajal is a better full-back than Trent because of what he gives to the team overall.

“I’ve never known a right-back get subbed off so many times in important periods of matches.”