Carlo Ancelotti confirms three Real Madrid returns for Arsenal trip

Real Madrid kick off a crunch month in their campaign at home to Leganes this weekend in La Liga action.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side face a minimum of eight games before the end of April, plus the potential for two more, if they reach the Copa del Rey final and the UEFA Champions League semi finals.

Ancelotti repeated his concerned point over the packed schedule, but the veteran Italian coach admitted there is little choice but to push on, and prepare as best as possible.

The squad to face Leganes includes an eye-catching absentee in No.1 Thibaut Courtois after he returned injured from Belgium duty.

It was a mixed international comeback for Courtois, who missed let in three goals against Ukraine, and then missed the return game through injury.

Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal remain as long-term absentees with Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos not yet ready to return.

Defender Jesus Vallejo is back in the squad, following his recovery from injury, with Andriy Lunin set to cover for Courtois, as Ancelotti’s charges look to charge down La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Following the clash with Leganes, Real Madrid host Real Sociedad in a Copa del Rey semi final second-leg and Valencia in league action, before a Champions League trip to Arsenal on April 8.

That clash with the Gunners has been earmarked for some key returns by Ancelotti and he confirmed Mendy and Ceballos should ready with Courtois back before.

“Courtois’ absence is only a minor issue, and we’re trying to get Ceballos and Mendy back for the first leg against Arsenal,” as per quotes from Marca.

Ancelotti will make a late call on Courtois’ availability to face La Real, but he is unlikely to be risked even on the bench, with Lunin starting all of Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey games so far this season.