It appears that the Brazilian national team will once again be searching for a manager, just 18 months on from appointing Dorival Junior to the post, after a damning 4-1 defeat to Argentina on Tuesday. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly become the top target for the Confederation of Brazilian Football (CBF) for a second time.

After the defeat, it was reported in Brazil that CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues is keen on bringing in the Italian, with Ronaldo Nazario claiming that he had helped set up negotiations between the CBF and Ancelotti back in 2023. It was then claimed that Brazil had contacted Ancelotti in the aftermath of the defeat.

According to UOL Esporte, Brazil are in the process of dismissing Dorival, and will hold a final meeting with the veteran coach before officialising the matter. Meanwhile back in Spain, Ancelotti’s friend and journalist Alberto Cerruti has noted a change in attitude from the Real Madrid coach towards taking over the Brazil team from a year ago. The pair had dinner on Wednesday night in Madrid, and Cerutti told Cadena SER that he was more open to it.

“It’s a story that never ends. A year ago he told me he didn’t want to go to Brazil,” Cerruti explained, while also caveating that Ancelotti’s ‘dream’ was to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu forever, due to his affection for the job and the city. “But take note, he’s not ruling out the idea. This is the new thing. The first option is Madrid, but if unfortunately his relationship with Madrid ends, he won’t rule out the idea of ​​going to Brazil.”

It should be noted that not only did Ancelotti deny Ronaldo facilitating negotiations between himself and Brazil in 2023, but also that the CBF had been in contact with him. His assertions that Los Blancos are his priority do tally with Cerruti’s remarks on his priorities – at which point the key question becomes the results.