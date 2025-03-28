Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has denied contact with the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) with regard to possibly replacing Brazil manager Dorival Junior, as well as Ronaldo Nazario’s version of events the last time he was linked to the Selecao. The Italian once again reaffirmed his commitment to Los Blancos.

After suffering a damaging 4-1 defeat to Argentina on Tuesday night, Dorival’s job security has been a hot topic of discussion, with the CBF reportedly looking at alternative candidates. After re-election, CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues is seemingly looking to pursue Ancelotti as his favourite for the job once again. Further reports stated that Brazil had even contacted Ancelotti’s camp about it.

Recently, Real Madrid legend Ronaldo had claimed that during the previous talks between Ancelotti and Brazil, he had been involved in negotiating for the Italian to take over. This was a version of events denied by Ancelotti.

“I don’t remember talking about that with him. I’ve discussed many things with Ronaldo, but that I don’t remember,” he told the press.

“The contract is clear, I have nothing to add to this. I have great affection for the Brazilian national team, their players and their fans, but I have a contract with Madrid. The contract is clear.”

“No,” was his very blunt response to whether he had been contacted by the CBF again this week. He was also asked how he was handling the speculation over his future

“I had a great time, because I went to Italy to see my great-grandparents… And I had a great time.”