Carlo Ancelotti believes Real Madrid need three signings this summer

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti may or may not be in charge next season – that much will likely be determined by the results in the final two months of the season. However the Italian does believe he knows exactly what they need this summer.

Although Ancelotti has denied links to the Brazilian national team job, his future is expected to hinge on what trophies he brings back to the Santiago Bernabeu, as will their transfer policy. Los Blancos will likely define the future of several players and their transfer plans in May or June, once the season has played out – with the exception of the Club World Cup.

This week Ancelotti had dinner with friend and journalist Alberto Cerruti in the Spanish capital on Wednesday, who appeared on Cadena SER on Thursday. The Real Madrid coach appears to be having a much harder season than last.

“He was in very good shape, but he’s aware of the difficulties. He’s no fool. He understands it’s a difficult season, but the truth is, he’s fighting. He’s in the Champions League, he’s fighting for La Liga, in the Copa del Rey… but he’s optimistic.”

“It’s a pleasure to be with him, he’s the same Carlo as always. I’ve known him for 40 years since he was a footballer, and he’s never changed.”

The conversation turned to the departure of Toni Kroos last summer.

“Kroos was unique. No one thought he could leave football, but the German is like that; he makes a decision and doesn’t change it. There’s no other Kroos today, and perhaps there won’t be one in the future either.”

Cerruti went on to explain that Ancelotti feels that Real Madrid need two defenders and a ‘good central midfielder’, a conclusion that has been drawn by many. “And we’ll see what will happen with Vinicius, whether he stays or accepts Saudi Arabia’s offers,” Cerruti noted ominously.

Based on reporting this week, it appears at least one defender is wrapped up, with Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold set to join Real Madrid on a free. Los Blancos have also been linked with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi as a potential midfield recruit and Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen, both of whom have €60m release clauses.