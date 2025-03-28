Barcelona eye ‘unbeatable opportunity’ to sign Liverpool star

Barcelona are watching the potential summer transfer sales at Liverpool with growing interest.

England star Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly on the verge of completing a free transfer move to Real Madrid following months of speculation.

The 26-year-old is out of contract in June, and Los Blancos want to bring him in ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup as a free agent.

Alexander-Arnold is one of three Liverpool stars inside the final few months of their contract with uncertainty over captain Virgil van Dijk and talisman Mohamed Salah.

Salah has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, but the Egypt international now looks to be edging towards staying on Merseyside, with Van Dijk still assessing his options.

The Dutchman was originally viewed as the most likely to renew, but as time ticks on, Barcelona and others have registered a rumoured interest.

Barcelona’s delicate financial situation would not be heavily impacted by a possible offer for Van Dijk, due to the lack of a transfer fee involved in an agreement, but he would still command a major salary – likely as part of a two-year deal.

However, the chance to sign one of the world’s leading central defenders to lead a youthful backline including Pau Cubarsi and Alejandro Balde, could be a fantastic option.

That is the line carried by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, who are reporting Barcelona see ‘an unbeatable opportunity to add Van Dijk to their squad with no transfer fee’ and they could reach out next month.

The final call comes down to the player, with Liverpool open to offering the 33-year-old two more years at Anfield, but that is expected to include a wage cut.

A fresh start in Spain could be an alternative avenue with the veteran defender never playing in La Liga before.