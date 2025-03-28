Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has stated that he is not concerned about the tax fraud case he is facing. It was revealed on Friday that the Italian will testify in court next Wednesday, with the public prosecutor accusing him of deliberately misleading the tax office.

Ancelotti is accused of evading a total of €1.024m in tax between 2014 and 2015. Having declared in a previous case that he was misled by his tax advisors and remunerated the tax office, he is defending his innocence on this occasion. The prosecution are reportedly seeking a sentence of four years and nine months for fraud.

“There are many topics to debate today,” he laughed. “It’s true, I have to testify next week, and I’ll do so on Wednesday. This isn’t the topic for debate. What’s happening next week is an appeal filed by the Prosecutor’s Office. I won the first trial, and I fully trust the law and justice. I’m not worried. It bothers me that they say I’ve defrauded anyone, but I will go to testify eagerly.”

Among those topics were the reports detailing conversations between Ancelotti and the Brazilian Federation, and his response to La Liga President Javier Tebas over scheduling. After UEFA announced that they would be investigating Vinicius Junior, Dani Ceballos, Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe for their conduct during their Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, Ancelotti took an equally unconcerned stance.

#RealMadrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on the investigation into Dani Ceballos, Kylian MBappe, Vinicius Junior and Antonio Rudiger🗣️ "We believe that everything has been correct and we hope that UEFA makes a decision, but we trust that everything will end well." pic.twitter.com/Z3fYW7JiGB — Football España (@footballespana_) March 28, 2025

Ancelotti will testify in the case on Wednesday, the day after his side face Real Sociedad in the return leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, in which they hold a 1-0 lead. This is the latest of a number of high-profile tax cases in Spain pursuing celebrities, but it should be noted that none have served jail time, with most reaching a settlement. Xabi Alonso is one example of someone who fought the charges and was acquitted.