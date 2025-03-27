Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has avoided committing his future one way or another regarding where he will be next season. It was reported by multiple outlets that he would not only take a decision on his future in March, but that he would announce his plans for next season in his first press conference back after the international break.

The Basque manager is the hot favourite to take over from Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, but Los Blancos will not take a decision on the Italian’s future until their season and their trophy haul are defined. Meanwhile Leverkusen, who have a pact with Alonso to allow him to leave if Real Madrid offer him the job, are seemingly keen to know where Alonso will be so they can plan for next season.

Alonso reponded to questions claiming that there had been no change in his situation.

“I have not taken any decisions. It was a good break, we needed it. It was a different situation compared to last year. There was something to decide, and now there isn’t. That’s the difference. I was in Spain last week, yes, but I haven’t spoken to anyone,” he explained, as quoted by Diario AS.

“There’s no deadline. My thoughts are the same. I remain focused on this season, I’ve already said that the focus of our players and myself is on what we have. We’re in a key phase. We don’t want to speculate about anything beyond football.”

Like Ancelotti, Alonso has a contract until 2026, which perhaps implies that he intends to see his out in the Bundesliga. However few would bet on Alonso remaining in Germany if Ancelotti is dismissed at the end of the season. Paying equally close attention to Ancelotti’s future are Brazil, who are targeting the Italian to take over this summer.