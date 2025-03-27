WATCH: Barcelona seal the three points as Robert Lewandowski scores third against Osasuna

Barcelona are well on course to record another La Liga victory after making it 3-0 against Osasuna in their rearranged fixture at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

It took only 11 minutes for Barcelona to break the deadlock against Osasuna, and it has come from Ferran Torres. Alejandro Balde’s cross from the left was touched home at the front post by the Spanish striker, who moved on to eight La Liga goals for the season. And not long after, the Catalans went 2-0 ahead as Dani Olmo scored from the penalty spot.

The second half has been a bit of a struggle for Hansi Flick’s side, but they have held on. And their reward for that is the third goal that will make this result safe, with it being scored by substitute Robert Lewandowski, following excellent work from Fermin Lopez.

From defence to attack in an flash ⚡ Robert Lewandowski heads into the net and makes it 3-0 to Barcelona against Osasuna 🇵🇱 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/iaxOyRdNZH — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) March 27, 2025

🎥 FC Barcelona Goal ⚽️ Lewandowski pic.twitter.com/PAC72MUtrb — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) March 27, 2025

Barcelona are going three points clear at the top of La Liga, as they continue their incredible form in 2025.