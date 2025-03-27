Barcelona can move three points clear at the top of La Liga with victory over Osasuna, and they are on course to achieve this after scoring an early goal in their clash at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

It has taken only 11 minutes for Barcelona to break the deadlock against Osasuna, and it has come from Ferran Torres. Alejandro Balde’s cross from the left was touched home at the front post by the Spanish striker, who moved on to eight La Liga goals for the season.

What a move by Barcelona 👏 Ferran Torres finishes off a brilliant sequence of play to score the opening goal 🔵🔴

LE BUT DU REQUIN FERRAN TORRES QUI N’EN FINIT PLUS DE MARQUER 🦈🔥 (Frenkie de Jong 🤌) pic.twitter.com/tBYuVzkDOa — 𝗙𝗖𝗕 (@BarcaFRNews) March 27, 2025

FERRAN TORRES OPENS THE SCORING FOR BARCELONA VS. OSASUNA!!! WHAT AN ASSIST FROM BALDE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aVmuAg65Jl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 27, 2025

Ferran, who scored twice in the pre-international break victory over Atletico Madrid, has regularly found the back of the net when coming off the bench for Barcelona this season, but often, he has struggled when in from the start. That is not the case on this occasion, as he has made the early difference against Osasuna.

It is not ideal for Barcelona to be playing this match on this date due to their fixture congestion, but so far, it has been a positive evening for Hansi Flick and his players.