Barcelona Osasuna

WATCH: Barcelona take early lead against Osasuna as Ferran Torres strikes

Barcelona can move three points clear at the top of La Liga with victory over Osasuna, and they are on course to achieve this after scoring an early goal in their clash at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

It has taken only 11 minutes for Barcelona to break the deadlock against Osasuna, and it has come from Ferran Torres. Alejandro Balde’s cross from the left was touched home at the front post by the Spanish striker, who moved on to eight La Liga goals for the season.

Ferran, who scored twice in the pre-international break victory over Atletico Madrid, has regularly found the back of the net when coming off the bench for Barcelona this season, but often, he has struggled when in from the start. That is not the case on this occasion, as he has made the early difference against Osasuna.

It is not ideal for Barcelona to be playing this match on this date due to their fixture congestion, but so far, it has been a positive evening for Hansi Flick and his players.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Ferran Torres La Liga Osasuna

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News