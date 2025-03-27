Barcelona Osasuna

WATCH: Barcelona double their lead against Osasuna as Dani Olmo scores

Barcelona are well on course to record another La Liga victory after doubling their lead over Osasuna in their rearranged fixture at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

It took only 11 minutes for Barcelona to break the deadlock against Osasuna, and it has come from Ferran Torres. Alejandro Balde’s cross from the left was touched home at the front post by the Spanish striker, who moved on to eight La Liga goals for the season. And not long after, the Catalans have gone 2-0 ahead as Dani Olmo has scored from the penalty spot.

Olmo won the penalty, and he saw his original effort saved by Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera. However, encroachment from the visitors meant that Barcelona were allowed a retake, and the Spanish playmaker made no mistake second time around.

Barcelona already have a comfortable lead here, and they should be able to see it out. If they do that, they will be three points clear at the top of La Liga.

Barcelona Dani Olmo La Liga Osasuna

