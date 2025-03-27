Barcelona are well on course to record another La Liga victory after doubling their lead over Osasuna in their rearranged fixture at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

It took only 11 minutes for Barcelona to break the deadlock against Osasuna, and it has come from Ferran Torres. Alejandro Balde’s cross from the left was touched home at the front post by the Spanish striker, who moved on to eight La Liga goals for the season. And not long after, the Catalans have gone 2-0 ahead as Dani Olmo has scored from the penalty spot.

DANI OLMO DRAWS THE PENALTY, HAS HIS FIRST ATTEMPT SAVED FROM THE SPOT, BUT CONVERTS THE SECOND TO MAKE IT 2-0 BARCELONA 👀 The penalty was retaken due to encroachment on the initial penalty. pic.twitter.com/2DMRzooDbu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 27, 2025

Olmo won the penalty, and he saw his original effort saved by Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera. However, encroachment from the visitors meant that Barcelona were allowed a retake, and the Spanish playmaker made no mistake second time around.

Barcelona already have a comfortable lead here, and they should be able to see it out. If they do that, they will be three points clear at the top of La Liga.