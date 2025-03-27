Real Madrid to target Chelsea man if 26-year-old departs this summer

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was instrumental to their triumphs in La Liga and the Champions League last season, but was reportedly heartbroken by the choice to revert back to Thibaut Courtois for the final against Borussia Dortmund. The Ukraine international was on the market last summer, and will be again this year.

That is according to Diario AS. The 26-year-old penned a somewhat surrpising contract renewal until 2030 in September of 2024, despite the links to a departure. However this was a measure to protect Real Madrid, who did give Lunin a wage rise, but agreed with Lunin and agent Jorge Mendes to listen to offers this summer too, and allow him to depart if a suitable bid comes in. With no sign of Courtois letting go of the starting spot, Lunin is keen to move somewhere that will give him number one duties.

If that move is consummated, then Real Madrid will be comfortable with it, as they have a back-up plan. Should Lunin move on, their plan is to bring back Kepa Arrizabalaga, who spent last season on loan at the Santiago Bernabeu last season. Originally starting off as number one in Courtois’ absence, despite losing his place to Lunin, he did convince those at the club of his value, and is seen as the perfect alternative to Courtois. Kepa also voiced a desire to continue at Real Madrid.

This season the 30-year-old has been on loan at Bournemouth, where he has been a starter under Andoni Iraola. Kepa has a contract until 2026 at parent Chelsea, but it appears his future at Stamford Bridge is over, and they will entertain offers for the Spanish international, with just a year left on his contract too. He would likely be a cheap and reliable alternative to Courtois, who despite maintaining his form has missed five games through injury, as well as sitting out the Copa del Rey matches.