Real Madrid managerial target has €12m release clause

Real Madrid are expected to be looking for a new manager in the next 12-16 months, and one of their targets can be brought in via a release clause, it has now been confirmed.

Carlo Ancelotti has had a very impressive second spell in charge of Real Madrid, having won several major honours – including two Champions League titles. He is aiming for more glory before he ends his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, with that date still to be determined.

Ancelotti is under contract until 2026, but there have been suggestions that he could be asked to step aside this summer to allow a fresh face to take the reigns. Xabi Alonso is Real Madrid’s preferred candidate, but they have also been linked with Andoni Iraola, who has worked wonders since taking over at Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.

Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be keen on Iraola, and should either club wish to appoint him as their next manager, they would need to pay the release clause in his Bournemouth contract. As per The Athletic (via ED), that figure stands at £10m (€12m).

Tottenham, who could look to sack under-fire head coach Ange Postecoglou in the coming weeks, would have little problem in paying this amount, and neither would Real Madrid. However, Los Blancos would likely wait until 2026 if they were to move for Iraola, given that his contract at Bournemouth expires at the same time as Ancelotti’s.

There is no rush at Real Madrid to part ways with Ancelotti, who has the full backing of the club’s board of directors. There is certainly a desire for Alonso or Iraola to arrive, but for now, the plan is to continue with the Italian for the remainder of this season, and the entirely of the next one.