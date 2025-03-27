Midfielder’s appearance against Osasuna costs Barcelona €1m

Barcelona won 3-0 against Osasuna on Thursday, but it turned out to be a costly victory in more ways than one for the Catalans. They lost Dani Olmo to a first half injury that will see him sidelined for at least a week, and in slightly less worrying news, they have been forced to pay out €1m due to a clause being triggered by one of their players at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Due to the unusual timing on the match, Hansi Flick was forced to make changes from the side that started against Atletico Madrid prior to the international break. Frenkie de Jong was one of the players brought in, although he only lasted 45 minutes before he was taken off, likely with Sunday’s Catalan derby against Girona in mind. His replacement was Pablo Torre, who was making a rare appearance.

Thursday’s match was the first time since the 26th of January that Torre played for Barcelona, and it is only his fourth appearance of 2025. And because he played at least 45 minutes, the Catalan side will only have to make a €1m payment to the 21-year-old midfielder’s former club, Racing Santander.

As per Diario AS, Thursday’s match was the 10th time that Pablo Torre has played 45+ minutes for Barcelona since his arrival in 2022. Because of this, Barcelona need to pay Racing Santander €1m as per a clause in the agreement that the two clubs signed.

Torre was signed for an initial fee of €5m, and the total money that Barcelona have paid to Racing Santander now stands at €6m. They will need to send €1m every time Torre plays 45+ minutes in 10 matches, so the likelihood is that the Segunda club will be waiting a while yet for their next income from Catalonia.