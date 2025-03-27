Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is one of the major dominoes in the summer transfer market, with the definition of his future likely to affect the plans of several major clubs. However Diaz has sparked a disagreement between manager Arne Slot and the Liverpool hierarchy.

Diaz reportedly has ‘concrete chances’ to leave Liverpool this summer, with Slot having given the green light for the Colombian star to depart. It appears he is not part of his plans at Anfield. Diaz has also been highlighted as the top target for Barcelona this summer if they can find the likely €70m fee that he would cost, while Juventus are also interested. Saudi Arabia is another potential destination, with the riches at Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr also keen to provide an exit route for the 28-year-old.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are a surprise addition to the list of clubs that are interested in Diaz. The Gunners, who are expected to be one of the big spenders in the summer transfer market, have begun monitoring his situation too. Diaz’s future remains up in the air even within Anfield though.

While Slot is happy to look for a replacement for Diaz, the Liverpool board reportedly believe that he should be kept on at the club. That presumably would require the Reds to cede elsewhere though, with his future coming into question due to a dead end in contract negotiations. Diaz is likely facing his last big contract, and it would be a surprise if Liverpool did not either renew him or sell him.

Barcelona Director of Football Deco reportedly feels Diaz should be their top target this summer, as he is familiar with him from his Porto days. He believes that Diaz would give them a threat on the left side they do not currently have, and is coming into his prime. Whether they make a move remains uncertain too though, as their salary limit situation continues to provide headaches for both Deco and the Barcelona board.