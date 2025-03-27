The Seville derby is fast approaching in Spain, and Aston Villa Sporting Director Monchi, forever linked to Sevilla, has gone viral in the city. The former Nervionense sporting director on two occasions was approached by Real Betis fan hoping to have some fun at his expense, and was met with an unexpected response.

Going into the Seville derby on Sunday, one of Betis great hopes will be the form of Isco Alarcon, their star playmaker… Who of course was signed by Monchi for Sevilla. After leaving Real Madrid, Sevilla brought Isco in on a one-year deal, but things did not quite work out, with the Spain international leaving in December by mutual consent after a disagreement with Monchi. He would then go six months without a club before Betis offered him a chance to return to the city.

Approached by the Betis fan in the street, the camera-holder says to Monchi ‘seriously, all joking aside, thank you for the swing you took at Isco. That blessed swing.’ To his credit, Monchi took the wind up in good humour and with a smile.

“Yes, yes. Do you really think so? But I didn’t hit Isco… If I had really hit him, he wouldn’t be playing football. But we sent Isco off and won the Seventh! Or don’t you remember?” Monchi retorts, referring to the fact that Sevilla would go on to win their seventh Europe League the same season.

#AVFC Sporting Director Monchi on his bust-up with Isco while at #SevillaFC🗣️ "Do you really think so? But I didn't hit Isco… If I had really hit him, he wouldn't be playing football." #Betis pic.twitter.com/ghszYrsgdL — Football España (@footballespana_) March 27, 2025

“Let’s see if you win anything?” he then dismisses the Betis fan with.

At the time, it was reported that a training ground argument between Monchi and Isco was the motive for the separation, and the Betis star himself assures that Monchi grabbed him by the neck while out on the pitch in front of his teammates. This is something Monchi has denied, but at the time, it was also reported that Monchi had hit Isco.

It is not clear if the video is from this week or another point, but Monchi’s credentials as a Sevilla fan are beyond doubt. That said, those at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan may be a little less amused by Monchi’s attempts to sign Loic Bade in the January transfer window.