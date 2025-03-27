German giants revive pursuit of Real Madrid coach

Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez has one of the more curious coaching careers. After a season with the under-19s at the club, the legendary forward is now in his sixth year with Real Madrid Castilla, an unusually long stint for most aspiring coaches.

And it has not been for want of offers. On several occasions former club Schalke 04 have approached him over a move, as have German giants Hamburg and reportedly even Bayer Leverkusen. He also interviewed for the Villarreal job last season, although Pacheta was eventually appointed.

On several of those occasions, Raul has turned down the chance to leave, seemingly happy in the Spanish capital. Originally, he had harboured hopes of following in the footsteps of Zinedine Zidane, and while President Florentino Perez has been happy to keep Raul on at Castilla, it appears he is no longer in consideration for the top job at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Diario AS, Schalke are set to approach Raul again this summer, as they attempt to return to the Bundesliga. They say there is ‘certain optimism’ in Gelsenkirchen that this could be the summer that they persuade Raul to return to Germany. However the Madrid-based daily go on to assure that Raul is not thinking about his future, and is focused on finishing the season with Castilla first. After a tough start that had Castilla in the relegation battle, they now lie eighth, just four points removed from a play-off spot.

Having twice fallen short in the play-offs, Raul may be set on trying to lead Castilla in Segunda after so many attempts. His willingness to continue at Valdebebas has surprised many, and were he not there, Los Blancos likely would have promoted Alvaro Arbeloa to his position. The latter does have the favour of Perez, and could well be a candidate for the top job down the line depending on how he does at Castilla if he does take that job.