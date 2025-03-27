Brazil in talks with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti for second time

For a second time in three seasons, Brazil have set their sights on Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti as their priority to take over the national team. It appears Dorival Junior’s days in the post are numbered, and Ancelotti was the previous favourite to take over for Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) President Ednaldo Rodrigues.

After a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Argentina, Dorival looks as if he may be on the way out. Relevo report that the main doubt is whether he is sacked now, and an interim manager is appointed while the Selecao look for a new coach, or he is kept on for the June international window, after which more managers, including Ancelotti, are available.

In 2023, Rodrigues expressed confidence publicly that Ancelotti would become Brazil manager, and more recently Ronaldo Nazario has confirmed that there were negotiations with the Italian, but that Real Madrid halted his departure with a year to go on his contract. Rodrigues was then suspended for a time, but after returning to the post, and being re-elected, he has now set his sights on Ancelotti again.

According to Globo Esporte, as confirmed by Relevo, Brazil have opened talks with Ancelotti’s camp again, and have received a positive response about potentially taking over, albeit only after the Club World Cup in July. The major doubt is again his future at Real Madrid; if Ancelotti secures either the Champions League or La Liga, Los Blancos will move to keep him for the final year of his contract; should they fall short, Ancelotti will likely be sacked.

A key turning point could take place this Thursday. Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid’s top target to take over from Ancelotti, is reportedly set to announce whether he will stay Bayer Leverkusen next season. If the Basque manager stays in Germany, Los Blancos are much more likely to try and hold onto Ancelotti, but should Alonso be available, there is a scenario in which Ancelotti could depart with Real Madrid more comfortable about letting it happen.