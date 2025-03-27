Barcelona go three points clear in La Liga as Osasuna are swept aside

Barcelona have made it eight La Liga victories in a row after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Osasuna at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

This match, which neither side was particularly about having to play at the back-end of an international break, was rearranged from earlier this month after the original fixture was postponed after the sudden and tragic passing of Barcelona doctor Carles Minarro Garcia. The Catalans paid tribute to him prior to kick-off.

Barcelona have been known for making fast starts in their matches this season, and they made another in the one as they went ahead inside the opening 11 minutes. Alejandro Balde delivered a cross from the left that was stabbed home at the front post by Ferran Torres, who made it eight La Liga goals for the season – and 14 in all competitions.

Not long after, Barcelona made it 2-0 in rather unconventional circumstances. They were awarded a penalty after Dani Olmo was fouled inside the area by Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera, who proceeded to save the Spanish midfielder’s effort from 12 yards. However, Los Rojillos players were deemed to have encroached, and that allowed Olmo a re-take, which he made no mistake with.

Olmo would then be forced off minutes later with another muscle problem, which was Barcelona’s only low point of the evening. Fermin Lopez was his replacement, and he created the hosts’ third goal of the evening, which came late on in the second half. He drove forward from his own half before chipping the ball into fellow substitute Robert Lewandowski, who scored his 23rd goal in La Liga, which extends his lead in the Pichichi Trophy race.

The result sees Barcelona go three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, with both clubs now having played the same number of matches.