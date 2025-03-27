Barcelona may have won against Osasuna on Thursday, but it’s safe to say that not many at the club are overly happy after the match, with their frustrations being aimed at La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation.

The match was originally scheduled for earlier this month, but it was postponed due to the sudden and tragic passing of Barcelona doctor Carles Minarro Garcia. The 27th was the date set for the rearranged fixture, and that ended up being final despite both clubs appealing for the game to be moved.

And to make matters worse for Barcelona, Dani Olmo picked up a muscle injury in the match, which could see him miss crucial upcoming fixtures. And for Jules Kounde, enough was enough as he issued an explosive rant whilst speaking to DAZN (via Marca).

“I’m angry about the date. It is not something normal. We have spoken many times about the calendar, we play too many games. I know there are people who don’t understand it. I consider myself lucky to live off our passion, but it’s a lack of respect and not only to the club.

“I’m also talking about Osasuna, who had players away on international duty too, like Budimir, who I faced and who haven’t had the necessary rest. It doesn’t matter the club. Osasuna, Barcelona, Real Madrid… It is a lack of respect for the players, not only for the clubs. We are not machines and to produce our game and play a good game we need rest. All institutions – not just La Liga – have to understand this.”

It is certainly not common for matches to be played during/at the back-end of an international break, so Barcelona and Osasuna were certainly unlucky there – the Catalans more so given the injury to Olmo.