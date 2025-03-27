Barcelona manager Hansi Flick provide worrying Dani Olmo injury update

Barcelona won 3-0 against Osasuna on Thursday, but it was not a perfect evening for the Catalans as Dani Olmo suffered another injury problem. The midfielder pulled up soon after scoring the second goal at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, and he is now set for a spell on the sidelines.

Hansi Flick spoke on the matter when addressing the media post-match, and his words did little to calm the nerves of Barcelona supporters, as per Diario AS.

“He is injured. There are a lot of games in this calendar and he’ll miss some and it’s bad news for us. I think it was not the best date to play. And we have paid dearly because Olmo’s injury is not good for us.”

According to MD, Olmo is set to miss at least 10 days of action due to an adductor injury. It means that he is ruled out for La Liga matches against Girona and Real Betis, as well as next week’s Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano. Furthermore, he is also considered doubtful for the first leg of Barcelona’s Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund.

Flick also spoke on his pride at his Barcelona side making it eight La Liga victories in a row, and he also singled out Gavi for praise.

“I hope we are entering out best moment. This road is long, there are ten games left to play. At the moment, we are three points ahead.

“Gavi played a fantastic game. It hasn’t been easy for him to come back after the injury. He’s a professional player, from La Masia, he’s focused and I’m happy with him because he’s been on the bench for a while and he’s played as a starter and he’s played a good game.”