Atletico Madrid in lockstep with Antoine Griezmann on future plans

The top scorer in Atletico Madrid’s history looks as if he will be staying at the club. Antoine Griezmann has been heavily linked with a move to the United States in the summer, but it appears that he will remain in the Spanish capital for at least a further season.

It has been on the cards for several months that Griezmann would discuss his future with the club during this international break, with Major League Soccer very much planned as his next destination. Griezmann has a year left on his contract, but at 34, has shown the first signs of slowing down a little this season.

On Wednesday it was reported that Griezmann had decided that he was keen to remain at the club for the final year of his contract, but would be happy to step aside and make a move to the USA if the club thought that was best. However Diario AS say that will not be necessary. After an initial conversation with Griezmann’s agent, it appears that Atletico Madrid are also keen to hang onto Griezmann for next season. He now has the club’s word that they believe he can continue offering them performances for next season, which would appear to resolve the matter for the time being.

💰🔴⚪️ Atlético Madrid have earned around €85m from this season’s Champions League.@fmeetsdata pic.twitter.com/XkFVBodTlt — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 26, 2025

Griezmann already has offers from MLS, and has been linked with a reunion with former France teammate Olivier Giroud at Los Angeles FC. He has been vocal about his desire to finish his career there. However it appears there is still plenty of football left in him yet.

Despite his form taking a downturn in the last couple of months, Griezmann remains the second-highest contributor of goals and assists at the club, with 23 to his name this season already. The fact he has already made 42 appearances this season is a clear sign that Diego Simeone feels he is amongst his best XI too.