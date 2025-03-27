Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez has been one of the great successes of Michel Sanchez’s time at the club. Signing for just €5m, Gutierrez has been one of the best left-backs in Spain over the last two seasons, and a key figure in their first ever European campaign and third-place finish.

It is not surprise that over the past year, he has been heavily linked with a departure due to his form. Not least to his former club Real Madrid, who have a €9m buyback option on Gutierrez this summer, and a 50% sell-on fee for any moves away from Montilivi. However in an interview with Zona Mixta, as carried by MD, his agent Daniel Mendez confirmed that Los Blancos would be his priority come what may.

“Real Madrid is following its deadlines; they’re not rushing because it’s April. They know that the moment they raise their hand, everything will be decided. We would like and love for Real Madrid to bring back Miguel Gutierrez. He’s said it actively and passively, although it’s not up to him.”

However he did explain that there will likely be other options for Gutierrez this summer.

“If he doesn’t go to Madrid, then we’ll have to be happy too, but we already know what his decision is. Whatever happens will happen. If that’s the option, then all the better, but if not, there will be other options, and we should be happy about it. There hasn’t been any movement yet. It can happen because it’s stipulated in the contract,” Mendez explained.

The 23-year-old has remained a key player this season for Girona, and has even played through injury in recent weeks.

“The footballer is performing at an optimal level, even in the last few games when he’s been playing injured, and even so, he’s wanted to give his all for his team, which speaks very highly of him. He has a very high pain threshold and he wanted to continue. He hasn’t jumped ship and has recovered by playing.”

The latest on Gutierrez from a Real Madrid perspective is that they are intending to activate that clause this summer, but it is not clear whether that would be to sell him on at a profit or to hand him a place in the first team. Real Madrid have started searching for a new left-back this summer after missing out on Alphonso Davies, but it is not clear whether they see Gutierrez as a major upgrade on Ferland Mendy or Fran Garcia. A number of clubs, including Liverpool, Arsenal and most recently Atletico Madrid have all been linked with Gutierrez during the season.