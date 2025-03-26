It was not an easy watch for Brazilians on Tuesday night, as the Selecao fell to a brutal 4-1 defeat at the hands of their neighbours and arch rivals Argentina in Buenos Aires. Brazil had been talking up their chances of winning, with Barcelona star Raphinha also telling the press that Brazil would give Argentina a beating on and off the pitch.

After just four minutes, that idea was falling apart, with Julian Alvarez opening the scoring for the Albiceleste, and setting the tone for a match in which Brazil struggled to trouble Argentina. Brazil appeared to have psyched themselves up for the tie, and tried to take the trash talking into the game too. However as happened with the game, Brazil came off second best.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes evidenced as much, as he was caught on camera telling AS Roma and Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes ‘you are very bad’. Paredes, as highlighted by MD, had the perfect response, responding “I have a World Cup, two Copa Americas, you zero. You zero.”

Rodrygo: "You are very bad." Leandro Paredes: "I have 1 World Cup and 2 Copa Americas, you zero. You zero."pic.twitter.com/v58wCH0K9a — Football España (@footballespana_) March 26, 2025

Rodrygo was not the only one who was quietened down by the home side, with the home fans singing ‘Put Raphinha on’, mocking his lack of involvement. During a scuffle, Nicolas Otamendi was also seen telling him to ‘Speak less’. Brazil will need to work on their trash talking game as much as their defending before going into future clashes.

"Hablá menos"💥 Se picó el clásico y Otamendi le dejó un mensaje a Raphinha 😲 Mirá #ArgentinaXTelefe con los comentarios de @JPVarsky y relatos de @giraltpablo por https://t.co/2ECurz6Kmn 🎙 pic.twitter.com/SQoRuaw9x0 — telefe (@telefe) March 26, 2025

While Brazil were silenced on the pitch, the noise increased dramatically off it. Manager Dorival Junior is now under serious pressure for his job, a year out from the World Cup, with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti back in the frame to take over depending on how things go with Los Blancos this season. Brazil sit fourth in the South American qualifying campaign, behind Uruguay and Ecuador, although their six-point advantage over Venezuela means their place at the World Cup is not in jeopardy.