Real Madrid ‘closer and closer’ to €60m Arsenal target

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has turned down more elite clubs than most will in their career at the age of 26, but this summer is for many, the one where he could move on. Last year Zubimendi backed out of a move to Liverpool at the last minute, but once again clubs are lining up for his signature in hope that he could be convinced to leave Donostia-San Sebastian.

Since January, Arsenal have been tipped as the favourites to sign Zubimendi. After pursuing him two seasons ago, Mikel Arteta is willing to reunite him with former teammate Mikel Merino in London, and the Gunners have the funds to activate his €60m release clause and give him a significant raise. Zubimendi shares an agent with Arteta, and has previously voiced his admiration for the Premier League.

While it has been acknowledged in Spain that Arsenal are in pole position for Zubimendi, their main threat appears to Real Madrid – Cadena Cope report that they are gaining ground too. Their information is that Los Blancos are getting ‘closer and closer’ to signing the Euro 2024-winner. One of the key factors is that they would hand him the keys to the midfield, and their plans for him on the pitch are attractive.

La Real can no longer compete for Champions League football this season, while Los Blancos offer him the guarantee of competing for titles. Moving to Real Madrid would also aid his bid to lock down a starting role with Spain ahead of Rodri Hernandez’s return to action, and the probable arrival of Xabi Alonso as manager down the line, Zubimendi’s idol, is another attractive proposition for him.

It would not be the first time that Real Madrid have reported confidence in getting a deal done before it is, but the fact of the matter is that few players turn down Los Blancos. Zubimendi does have plenty of connections at Arsenal, where there is a growing Basque presence, but they may need to convince him that trophies are on the horizon.