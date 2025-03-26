Paris Saint-Germain owners eyeing takeover of Spanish fallen giant

Paris Saint-Germain and their Qatar owners are aiming to expand their multi-club project, and a historic Spanish club are one of the sides being lined up for a takeover.

In recent weeks, Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), which is the group that owns a majority stake of PSG, have looked to increase their investment in other sports or sport companies. They are involved in Formula 1 and the NBA, and now they have their eyes trained on Malaga, who are currently owned by the Spanish hotel and real estate group BlueBay, who have a 49% stake, and Qatari businessman Abdullah Al Thani.

According to Marca, QSI are studying the possibility of becoming the majority shareholder of Malaga, who currently play in the Segunda Division. The problem that they would face is that the Andalusian side are currently judicial administration, which makes it difficult for consortiums to purchase the club.

The QSI fund has been studying the acquisition of Malaga for some time because they consider it to be a more than attractive project, and not only because the club is considered to be one of the most historic in Spanish football that has had a fall from grace over the last decade. They are attracted by the club policy of betting on younger players, while the fact that Los Boquerones is the only team to play in the city of Malaga, which is one of the most popular tourist spots in Spain, makes it an even more enticing project.

It remains to be seen whether QSI do end up making a move to acquire a majority stake in Malaga. Seeing the upward trajectory that PSG has had since their takeover would surely make supporters excited, although there is bound to be some nervousness given the previous major takeover that the club had.