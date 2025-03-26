Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has not given a single press conference in Spanish or Catalan, but has both the media and the Blaugrana fans eating out of his hand this season. It would appear the players too, given the results. His polite manner and straightforward approach has gone down well in Catalonia.

In an anecdotal piece from MD, they explain that Flick has won over the Barcelona squad with a mix of being personable, close to his players and caring, with hard-edged discipline and a lack of patience for disgressions. The German coach is reportedly very focused before games and intense during them, showing the players videos during the half-time breaks to correct things. On several occasions water bottles have been known to fly through the air with impetus of Flick’s foot.

His success with convincing the Barcelona squad came from the early days in charge though, as he gave the players a fresh start, with everyone having the chance to earn their spot. The prime examples being Raphinha and Inigo Martinez, who were tipped to depart in the summer, but have ended up as key players.

On several occasions he has invited his staff and the players for dinner, and one occasion approached two journalists in the restaurant to speak to them and eventually ask them for their discretion over the chance meeting. He has also been generous with Christmas gifts for his staff, gifting them expensive wine and turron.

Flick: "I've spoken with the entire staff and we've discussed what to do to help the players recover better… They're fine, all available." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 26, 2025

However that has been underpinned by a demanding edge. He has imposed a strict uniform on the players, and has also even asked directors to follow a dress code. His now famous punctuality has also made headlines, with Jules Kounde missing three games as a result of lateness, and Inaki Pena also being benched during the Spanish Supercup. The general punishment is a fine and a benching for arriving late to a team meeting.

The Catalan daily explain that after Pena arrived late he maintained an angry conversation with the 26-year-old, while on Kounde’s third infraction saw him in the dog house too. The Frenchman arrived late with the squad inside a hotel conference room waiting for him. Flick did not start until he was there, and when he did arrive, slammed the door so hard that it was nearly damaged, before giving him a loud dressing down in front of his teammates.

As long as the results remain good, his methods are unlikely to be questioned. However it has been notable how positively the Barcelona squad have spoken about him, and the difference in atmosphere compared to last season is equally remarkable. The Blaugrana now have two months to make a final assault on all three major trophies.