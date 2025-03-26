Former Barcelona and Arsenal target to be put up for sale this summer

Barcelona are in the market for a new left winger, and they could be alerted to the situation of one of their former targets, who is set to be put up for sale by their current club for this summer’s transfer window.

Back in 2022, Barcelona tried to sign Alberto Moleiro when he was on the fringes of the Las Palmas first team, but despite an agreement being in place, a deal fell through. And the 21-year-old has remained in Gran Canaria ever since, although that could be about to change in the coming months.

That’s because Las Palmas have decided that Moleiro, who was strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia during the winter transfer window, will be put up for sale in the summer, as reported by La Provincia (via ED), and the same will happen with former Barcelona defender Mika Marmol.

Both players are out of contract in 2026, and Las Palmas fear that they will be unable to agree new deals with Moleiro and Marmol. As such, the idea is for them to be cashed in on to avoid losing them for nothing 12 months later, which the Gran Canaria club tried – and failed – to do with goalkeeper Alvaro Valles last summer.

There is little doubt that both players will attract strong suitors in the summer. Moleiro has previously attracted Premier League interest from Arsenal, while Marmol was linked with a move to the Serie A in January, although Las Palmas were able to hold out on that occasion.

It should be a busy summer at Las Palmas, who are hoping to avoid relegation from La Liga by the end of this season. And it will be very interesting to see where Moleiro and Marmol end up, given that they look certain to move on.