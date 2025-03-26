Celta Vigo have decided that one of their main priorities to strengthen in the summer is the goalkeeping position. For much of the past two seasons veteran Vicente Guaita has been their number one, with contributions from Ruben Blanco and Ivan Villar at various points.

While Celta will offer an extension to the 38-year-old Guaita, their intention is to get younger at the position, and as a result they have put together a shortlist for the summer transfer window – Villar would leave on loan. Faro de Vigo say that it consists of Barcelona outcast Inaki Pena, Alaves number one Antonio Sivera and Almeria man Luis Maximiano.

Pena is expected to leave Barcelona with just a year left on his contract, after Wojciech Szczesny usurped him to take over as the number two in the absence of Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The 26-year-old has performed relatively well this season, but Hansi Flick decided that they were better off with the experience of Szczesny. Pena could even be allowed to leave for free, but Celta would have competition from Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

Meanwhile Sivera has been enjoying a solid season at Mendizorrotza for the most part, and at 28 years of age, is coming into his prime as a goalkeeper. With two years left on his deal, Alaves may see it as a good time to sell, and his value will no doubt hinge on whether Alaves remain in La Liga.

Similar can be said of Maximiano and Almeria’s promotion push, who despite some errors last season has acquitted himself well in Spanish football for the most part. The 26-year-old returned to Almeria after a loan from Lazio, and has a contract until 2029. After an €8m move, he looks as if he could be the most expensive of the trio for Sporting Director Marco Garces.