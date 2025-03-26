Carlo Ancelotti back in the frame for Brazil job after Argentina thumping

Despite talking up their chances of getting one over their arch rivals Argentina, Brazil were condemned to a chastening 4-1 defeat in Buenos Aires on Tuesday night. Just over a year out from the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, Dorival Junior’s job security is a topic of discussion.

After Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior remarked that Brazil had to ‘rethink everything’ in Argentina, questions marks have appeared over the future of the Selecao. Dorival was by no means the first choice at the CBF, and is in fact the third coach to take charge of games for Brazil since the 2022 World Cup, when they crashed out to Croatia in the quarter-finals.

As per Globo Esporte, Dorival’s work was already being questioned by the hierarchy, with Brazil fourth in South American qualifying behind Ecuador and Uruguay, and against Argentina, conceded four times in the qualifying campaign for the first time. CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues was recently re-elected as president, and he was the one who publicly declared an ambition to sign Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti in 2023.

The Italian manager was reportedly Rodrigues’ top choice after Pep Guardiola, and Ronaldo Nazario recently revealed that Ancelotti had negotiated to take over at Brazil, but Los Blancos decided to retain him. With Rodrigues and company now looking at alternatives again, Ancelotti’s name is back on the table, as is former Atletico Madrid defender and current Flamengo manager Filipe Luis. Ancelotti’s contract at Real Madrid and the Club World Cup in June and July are the main thing preventing Brazil moving for him.

Ancelotti has a contract until 2026 at the Santiago Bernabeu, and if he authors a successful season in terms of silverware, President Florentino Perez will likely maintain him. He has also stated that he will never willingly leave Real Madrid. If Los Blancos end the season without La Liga or the Champions League, it would be no surprise if Brazil made a move.