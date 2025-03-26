Barcelona expected to finalise Taylor Swift agreement for El Clasico

Barcelona will once aware adorn the name of a popular singer when they host Real Madrid at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in May, and as things stand, it will be one of the biggest and most supported performing artists in the world that they will have emblazed on the Blaugrana colours.

Since signing a sponsorship agreement with Spotify from the start of the 2022-23 season, the popular music streaming app has foregone their logo being worn for El Clasico matches in La Liga – instead, the logo of an artist takes their place. Earlier this season, Coldplay were selected, and the British band brought luck to Hansi Flick’s side as they won 4-0 against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

For the next match between the two teams, which will be played on the 10th or 11th of May at the Estadi Olimpic, Spotify have started the process of selecting the act that Barcelona will have as their shirt sponsor. And according to RAC1 (via MD), the favourite to be the artist selected is Taylor Swift.

According to the report, the agreement to have Swift’s logo on the Barcelona jersey for El Clasico is almost complete, pending a few final details. Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott have both been considered during the process, but for now, it is the American singer-songwriter that will have her logo on the Blaugrana colours.

Should she be successful, Swift would join Drake, Rosalia, Rolling Stones, Karol G and Coldplay in having been shirt sponsor for Barcelona in a La Liga Clasico. The Catalans will hope that she brings them some luck for what looks like being a possible title deciding match-up at the Estadi Olimpic.