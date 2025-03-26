Barcelona defensive target has admirers within dressing room

Barcelona have made right-back one of their priorities for the summer transfer window, and while they have not settled on whom they will move for, various members of the current squad have been impressed by one of their targets.

The player in question is Rayo Vallecano and Romania full-back Andrei Ratiu, who is enjoying his best season yet in Vallecas. After arriving from Huesca (who have a 50% sell-on clause), Ratiu has gradually displaced Ivan Balliu on the right flank, standing out for his pace and imposing physique. His ability to go past players and his prowess in the final third have also brought many an admiring glance.

Including from the Barcelona squad, say MD. They note that many in the Blaugrana dressing room admire his attitude against the likes of Raphinha or Vinicius Junior, and his attacking output too. Ratiu’s performances have been commented on in conversations, and more than one Barcelona player has the Romanian in their fantasy team.

Barcelona will not be alone if they decide to pursue him, with Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League supposedly interested in him. Ratiu has a €25m release clause, and many believe he will leave Vallecas this summer.

Of course the conversations that matter in terms of a move take place between Hansi Flick and Director of Football Deco, and it appears that other options have convinced the Barcelona duo more than Ratiu this season. Equally, Deco is currently uncertain on what, if any, budget he will have to work with in the summer, and thus there is a good chance that Barcelona do not sign their first choice to compete with Jules Kounde. This season Ratiu has two goals and three assists in his 27 appearances under Inigo Perez, but has become one of their most consistent performers.