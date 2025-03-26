Barcelona Director of Football Deco has barely paused between contract renewals since the beginning of 2025, and a significant proportion of the current squad have now agreed to or held talks over a new deal in the last three months. The latest to be involved in discussions is youngster Pablo Torre.

Something that comes as a surprise, given his lack of minutes with the first team. Torre, 21, has impressed when given the chance, averaging a goal contribution every 53 minutes across his 12 appearances this season, but with just 373 minutes, those chances have been few and far between. With Gavi and Fermin Lopez struggling for minutes ahead of him, it is no surprise that he has seen little game time though.

With his contract up in 2026 though, it had been expected that Barcelona would look to sell Torre this summer, but Sport now say that Deco has opened talks with his agents over an extension. The Blaugrana are keen to offer him a one-year extension until 2027, although he does not accept it, then they will look to move him on this year.

Their plan is for Torre to leave on loan in the summer to another La Liga club, where he can increase his value, get game time, and potentially even earn a spot on his return to the club in 2026. There is full faith from the club that he has the talent to become a quality player, but the opportunities at the club are just too few.

Barcelona were open to him leaving on loan in January, with Celta Vigo, Real Betis and Valencia all interested, but Torre elected to stay. His priority until this point has been to make it at Barcelona, and the Catalan daily say ‘everything indicates’ he will be keen on extending his deal at the club. Deco is keen to resolve the matter before June at any rate.

The Blaugrana purchased Torre from Racing Santander for €5m as a teenager, with the potential for the deal to rise to €19m, but after seemingly failing to impress Xavi Hernandez, has seen his progress stunted. Although Torre did receive minutes at Girona, he struggled for meaningful game time, and returned to try his luck under Hansi Flick.