Barcelona considered 2025 deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold look set to join Real Madrid this summer, but had things been different, he could have ended up at Barcelona, who were also looking into the possibility of signing the Liverpool defender.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the season, and he is set to snub a new deal with Liverpool in order to continue his career at Real Madrid. The right-back appears keen to start a new life in Spain, and it turns out that he could have done so in Catalonia, rather than the Spanish capital.

That’s because Barcelona have considered signing Alexander-Arnold on multiple occasions in recent years, as Cadena SER (via Sport) have revealed. They were interested in him during the time when Xavi Hernandez and Jordi Cruyff were at the club, while their latest attempt came earlier in the season when they held talks with the England international’s representatives.

Deco sought to find out Alexander-Arnold’s situation during a meeting earlier in the season, which was also used to understand whether a deal would be possible for Barcelona. However, it was ultimately deemed that a signing would be impossible due to the club’s well-documented financial problems, while the performance of Jules Kounde in recent years was also a reason that the Catalans decided not to commit too many funds to a possible operation.

Barcelona do want to sign a right-back this summer, although their stance on Alexander-Arnold suggests that they do not want to allocate too many funds together bringing someone in. They have been linked with Rayo Vallecano’s Andrei Ratiu, while AS Monaco’s Brazilian star Vanderson is also said to be a favourite of Deco, who will continue scouring the market in order to find the best option available to the Catalan side. For now, the search goes on.