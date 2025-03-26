Atletico Madrid have regularly looked to the Premier League market in recent years, and they could so again in 2025 as they aim to add a new left-sided attacker to Diego Simeone’s squad for the start of next season.

Simeone has been unconvinced with the left midfield position in his 4-4-2 system, with neither Samuel Lino nor Conor Gallagher having been able to make it either own in recent months. As such, the idea is for a new signing to be brought in to provide further competition.

Alex Baena is said to be Atleti’s leading target for this role, but his reported €50m asking price could be difficult to reach. As a result, other options are being explored, and according to reports in England (via MD), Luis Guilherme is one of the players that Los Colchoneros have their eye on.

Guilherme is currently at West Ham United, whom he joined last summer from Palmeiras in a deal worth €23m. The 19-year-old has struggled to adapt to the Premier League, and as a result, he could be given the opportunity to continue his career elsewhere, with La Liga likely to be an attractive prospect for the teenager.

According to the report, West Ham are open to a loan or permanent deal with Guilherme, although they would be asking for a fee in the region of €30m if they were to have a clean break from the Brazilian winger. Atleti would be unwilling to pay that amount for a player unproven in European football, so it would be no surprise to see them explore a temporary arrangement if they were to make a move.

It will be interesting to see how Atleti get on in the summer with their transfer business. They won’t spent as much as they did in 2024, but it would still be a very busy time for Diego Simeone’s squad.