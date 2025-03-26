Antoine Griezmann coming to decision on Atletico Madrid future – report

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 20: Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga EA Sports match between Atletico de Madrid and CD Leganes at Riyadh Air Metropolitano on October 20, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

If anyone has earned the right to decide their future in the Atletico Madrid squad, it is Antoine Griezmann. With a year remaining on his deal this summer, the Frenchman has reportedly been weighing up his future at the club.

The 34-year-old has remained a starter under Diego Simeone this season, but in recent months has struggled to replicate his usual form at crucial moments. This season he has 16 goals and seven assists in his 42 appearances, although undoubtedly the star of the show at the Metropolitano has been Julian Alvarez of late.

Griezmann has on a number of times voiced his desire to move to Major League Soccer in the United States for the end of his career, and seemingly has interest from clubs to make that happen if he wants to. Recent reports have claimed that he has taken the international break to consider his next steps, with an exit ‘increasingly likely’.

💰🔴⚪️ Atlético Madrid have earned around €85m from this season’s Champions League.@fmeetsdata pic.twitter.com/XkFVBodTlt — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 26, 2025

However Ruben Uria has claimed that Griezmann is coming around to a decision – he wants to stay at the club for another season. The veteran World Cup-winner can make that decision unilaterally, but is also keen to avoid becoming an issue for Los Rojiblancos. He will meet with the club and express as much, accepting a departure if the club feel that it is the right move in the summer.

Clearly Atletico could make a significant saving on his salary, and if they do not believe he will be a major contributor, already Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth are in place to start up front for next season. It is not clear whether Griezmann would be willing to accept a reduced role next season if that is what Simeone deems best, but El Cholo may well continue to feel that Griezmann is in his best team too. While it is true his form has declined over recent months, his 23 goal contributions are second only to Alvarez’s 28, and well ahead of Sorloth’s 17.