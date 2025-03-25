Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been criticised for numerous decisions over the course of the season, but one of the more common themes has been the lack of minutes for starlets Arda Guler and Endrick Felipe. The two are going in different directions this summer though, according to the latest coming out of the Spanish capital.

The Brazilian has recently voiced his ‘fear’ that he may not make it into Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad next summer, admitting that game time is hard to come by at the Santiago Bernabeu. However he seems set on triumphing at Real Madrid first and foremost, and Diario AS say that Endrick has no plans to listen to any loan offers in the summer. He has viewed his first season in European football positively, and plans to continue next season, confident of increasing his game time.

Guler on the other hand is in a different place though. Curiously, it was the 20-year-old who voiced his desire to continue at Real Madrid and ‘follow their plan’, but around whom there is more doubt for the summer. The same outlet explain that Guler, now in his second season at Real Madrid, is increasingly frustrated with his lack of game time. For him, a loan to another club in the Champions League is on the table, although he will reassess at the end of the season.

Reportedly Ancelotti has not been impressed with what he has seen from Guler in the few opportunities that he has been given in recent months. Unless there is movement either on the touchline, regarding Ancelotti, or ahead of him in the pecking order, with the likes of Brahim Diaz or Rodrygo Goes, it seems unlikely that there will be a clear path to more game time. Guler will have no shortage of offers if he does decide on a switch away from Madrid too.