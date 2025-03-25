Carlo Ancelotti is currently enjoying his second spell at Real Madrid, but had things been different, he would be on the other side of the world with Brazil, who had been desperate to make him their new head coach.

Last season, the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) pushed very hard to recruit Ancelotti as their manager, but in the end, it was a failed mission as the Italian stayed with Real Madrid. However, things could have been very different had Los Blancos not had a fantastic end to the campaign.

Speaking on the Charla Podcast (via Marca), Brazil icon Ronaldo Nazario has opened up on the pursuit of Ancelotti, and he revealed that Real Madrid would have sacked him had they not won La Liga and the Champions League.

“It was not a fantasy because I helped in the process by talking to Carlo, but he was not released. Real Madrid did not release him. After negotiating everything got stuck because he didn’t have Real Madrid’s release. If he hadn’t won anything, Real Madrid would have fired him and Ancelotti would have come, but he won the Champions League and stayed for another year.”

Ancelotti himself confirmed that he had spoken to Brazil with regards to managing their national team, but for now, it is not something that he is considering. He is currently under contract with Real Madrid until the end of next season, and provided that he is not moved on in the summer to make way for Xabi Alonso, he is expected to remain at the club until then.

At that point, Brazil could revive their interest in Ancelotti, especially if they were to be managerless again after the 2026 World Cup in North America. Regardless, all parties are focused on what is ahead of them for now.