Real Madrid given hope of defender returning before end of the season

Real Madrid have had wretched luck with injury this season, although there is now light at the end of the tunnel for those that have been affected. Dani Carvajal, who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in October, is eyeing a return in time for the Club World Cup in the summer, and Eder Militao could also return for the trip to the United States.

Militao suffered a similar injury to Carvajal a few weeks after his Real Madrid teammate, which was the second time in 15 months that he had ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament. Fortunately, it was in the other knee on this occasion, although it was still expected that he would not be able to return until the start of next season at the earliest.

However, Militao is now giving himself a chance of playing again this season. He was spotted in training a few weeks ago, and this week, he started training on the grass, as reported by MD.

According to the report, Militao is well ahead of schedule in his recovery, and because of this, he not only has chances to return for the Club World Cup, but he could even play a part in the final matches of the regular season.

It would be a massive boost for Real Madrid to have Militao back for the final few matches of the season, although there is no doubt that extreme caution will be taken with him, given that he is returning from back-to-back ACL injuries.

Real Madrid are looking much better in the central defender department of late, with David Alaba joining the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Raul Asencio and Aurelien Tchouameni following his long-awaited return from an ACL rupture. Militao could soon join his teammates, although no risks will be taken, and it would be no surprise if a comeback was put off until next season.