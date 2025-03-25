Former Real Madrid star and Dutch international Rafael van der Vaart has responded to Lamine Yamal, after the 17-year-old clapped back in emphatic fashion against him. During Spain’s Nations League victory on penalties over the Netherlands, after a 5-5 aggregate draw, Lamine Yamal dedicated both his celebration and a social media post to van der Vaart’s criticism of him.

Van der Vaart had noted after the first leg that Ajax defender Jorrel Hato had the 17-year-old ‘in his pocket’. Although Lamine Yamal’s pressure did result in the opening goal for La Roja in Rotterdam, van der Vaart explained that he had ‘seen some things he did not like’, such as his ‘trousers lowered’, and accused him of over-confidence.

After a brilliant goal in extra time, Lamine Yamal lowered his shorts in celebration, and posted a screenshot of van der Vaart on Instagram with a caption also aimed at him. However van der Vaart was asked for his response, and seemed not to have changed his opinion.

“I would advise Lamine Yamal not to worry so much about what an overweight former player says,” van der Vaart responded on Ziggo Sport, as quoted by Relevo.

Jules Koundé has been playing matches at a relentless pace this season. He already accumulates 3,541 minutes with Barcelona and he played 210 minutes for France in this international break. @bona_german — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 25, 2025

“At 17, with so much praise, you think the world revolves around you. It’s happened to all of us, but it’s not the case. Football is fun, but not important. If you think you’re some sort of God, you become dislikable.”

Certainly Lamine Yamal cannot be accused of lacking confidence, and at times, as with his penalty, it has perhaps hurt him. However his self-belief is so far proving very much one of his best virtues since he came onto the professional scene, allowing him to perform on the biggest stages and on many occasions, make the difference. No doubt Hansi Flick and Luis de la Fuente are following his every move closely to guard against that confidence spilling over.