Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes has been in fine form in 2025 after a tricky 2024, which involved him again adapting his role to the addition of Kylian Mbappe this time round. However the Brazilian has been showing in their Champions League knockout ties that he remains a valuable weapon for Carlo Ancelotti. Nevertheless, speculation that he could be on the move continues.

For the most part, that speculation has belonged to Vinicius Junior over the past nine months, but with The Best winner seemingly closing in on a new deal, the focus has again turned to Rodrygo. He has publicly maintained on a number of occasions that he is keen to remain at the club, but it has not stopped the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool taking an interest in him over the last few summers. Reportedly, Rodrygo turned down an approach from City last summer.

However that has not stopped Pep Guardiola’s side persevering. The former Barcelona manager is a confessed admirer of Rodrygo, and City are undergoing a squad overhaul this summer, with star names like Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva potentially moving on. According to Eduardo Inda on El Chiringuito, in recent weeks City have met with Rodrygo’s father.

El padre de Rodrygo se reunió con el Manchester City 📌 https://t.co/jytinnecsu pic.twitter.com/UUzNJlWt1D — Eduardo Inda (@eduardoinda) March 25, 2025

Although he acknowledges that both father and Rodrygo’s camp deny it, Inda claims that the meeting did take place two to three weeks ago, and during it, City offered him two key temptations. First of all, they are willing to give him a significant wage rise, and secondly, they will give Rodrygo the freedom to play on his preferred left side – something that seems impossible at Real Madrid.

If the meeting did take place, this does not mean that Rodrygo will decide to leave Real Madrid, but it is the latest in a consistent string of stories about him potentially leaving for the Premier League over the last couple of seasons. Whether Real Madrid would be willing to do business is another matter, but certainly this season there have been concerns that Los Blancos struggle for balance with Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius and Jude Bellingham all in the side.