Real Madrid are set to finally complete a deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who could end up arriving before his Liverpool contract expires on the 30th of June. In normal circumstances, this would not be possible, but the presence of Los Blancos at the newly-revamped Club World Cup means that it could happen.

In mid-June, the 2025 Club World Cup gets underway in the United States, and one of the favourites to win the competition will be Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti’s side face Al Hilal, Pachuca and RB Salzburg in their group matches, and there is a possibility that Alexander-Arnold is able to play for them in these fixtures.

It has already been announced that FIFA have approved the opening of a mini transfer window prior to the Club World Cup kicking off, and it is during this period that Real Madrid could bring Alexander-Arnold in, meaning that he would be able to play for them in the United States.

And should club officials decide to pursue this, it has been reported by Talksport (via Diario AS) that Liverpool – who are not competing in the Club World Cup – would not stand in the way of a deal being completed before Alexander-Arnold’s contract runs out, although it is yet to be seen whether they would demand compensation in order to give the green light.

Real Madrid’s first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal is currently out after suffering an ACL injury earlier in the season, and while he is targeting a return for the Club World Cup, it would be risky to suggest that he can start for Los Blancos in the United States. As such, Alexander-Arnold’s arrival makes a lot of sense, especially as Ancelotti has bee wary of relying on Lucas Vazquez for important matches. But for now, focus is on closing the agreement with the England international.