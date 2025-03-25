What has been an open secret, now is being reported as fact in England. Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly agreed to a move to Real Madrid, with a contract offer on the table from Los Blancos already.

While in Spain it had been reported since February that terms had been agreed and a deal was ‘99%’ done, there appeared to still be some doubt in Liverpool as to whether Alexander-Arnold would go through with it. Manager Arne Slot has been on the charm offensive in an attempt to persuade the England star to remain at the club, but it appears Real Madrid’s confidence in a deal was not misplaced.

Alexander-Arnold is poised to sign a five-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu with a €15m per annum salary, linking up with international teammate and friend Jude Bellingham. TalkSport say that Alexander-Arnold has agreed to the deal, and The Athletic explain that while the contracts are not signed, Los Blancos are working to close the deal imminently. Real Madrid will inform Liverpool once the deal is done, something that has not happened, but everything appears to be in place for all of the formalities to be completed quickly.

Adding Alexander-Arnold is a major coup for Real Madrid, who will receive one of the best right-backs in the game on a free, having tried to make a bid for him in January, which was turned down by Liverpool. He would appear to solve their future for the long-term at the right-back position, with Dani Carvajal recovering from a cruciate ligament injury and turning 33 this year. Lucas Vazquez, who is out of contract at the end of the season and already 33, is set to discuss terms with the club at the end of the season. Even with his age and injury, it will no doubt be a fierce battle between Alexander-Arnold and Carvajal for the starting spot next season.