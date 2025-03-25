Barcelona have had an excellent season up until now, and they will be aiming to finish it with a flourish – and multiple trophies. The Catalans have already won the Spanish Super Cup, and they are alive in three more competitions: La Liga, Champions League and Copa del Rey.

It is certainly an exciting for Barcelona, and also their supporters. And ahead of Thursday’s match against Osasuna, creative midfielder Dani Olmo, who will found out in the next couple of weeks whether he can play in the season run-in, gave his thoughts on the current state of play when speaking at an event on Tuesday, as per Marca.

“I’m glad that people are excited. I came to win and I am convinced that we have a team for everything. We are alive in all competitions. The team’s goal is to win. The goal is to win everything, just like that.”

Olmo, who has had a frustrating individual campaign due to injury problems, although there is hope that these could be put behind him soon, was also asked about working with Hansi Flick. He revealed that the German head coach is very hands-on, and he enjoys having a tight-knit environment.

“When you live in a team there are moments for everything. He is very close with us, both him and all the staff. We are very happy.”

Barcelona are one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season, and in the coming weeks, they will take on Borussia Dortmund in their quarter-final tie. Should they reach the final, it could end up being a Superclasico, and this subject was one that Olmo spoke about during his appearance in the media.

“A Champions League final between Barcelona and Real Madrid would be a good match, wouldn’t it?”