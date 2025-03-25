Chelsea willing to outbid Real Madrid for summer target

Real Madrid had not intended to make centre-back a priority position for this summer’s transfer window, but Los Blancos may have been convinced to move for Dean Huijsen. The newly capped Spanish international has garnered plenty of attention for an impressive season at Bournemouth, and in the words of teammate Justin Kluivert, he will not be at the Vitality Stadium next season.

The 19-year-old looked right at home for La Roja against the Netherlands, the country of his birth, during their Nations League double-header. Already before his appearances under Luis de la Fuente, Huijsen was one of the names that had appeared as an option for Los Blancos, and it transpired that they had already made an enquiry about his situation.

Huijsen has a €60m release clause this summer, but has attracted the attention of Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United, as well as the scouts of Bayern Munich. Cadena SER explain that Huijsen’s father, who recently posted a front cover of Diario AS titled ‘Operation Huijsen’ linking him to Real Madrid, visited the Valdebebas training ground in the Spanish capital, where he crossed paths with President Florentino Perez. He made Huijsen’s father aware of their interest.

The same outlet go on to say that Real Madrid’s primary obstacle to signing Huijsen goes by the name of Chelsea. The Premier League giants are not only willing to meet his release clause, but are also happy to provide him with a significantly higher salary than Los Blancos would. It is noted that were the two offers to be similar, Real Madrid would likely be the 19-year-old’s choice.

The Bournemouth defender has already confessed that he is ‘proud’ to be linked to the European champions, and it is reported that he is a Real Madrid fan. It would not be unusual for Real Madrid to refuse to match Chelsea’s offer, and make the point that if Huijsen desires to play for the club, then he will be willing to take a lower salary to make it happen.