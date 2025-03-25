Barcelona went into the international break last March with a sliver of a hope in La Liga, and a chance in the Champions League, but more than anything, the atmosphere around the club was defined by uncertainty. A year on, the arrival of Hansi Flick has Barcelona in better shape than anyone could have possibly imagined.

Flick has the Blaugrana in all three major competitions, having already secured the Spanish Sueprcup in January, and a win at Osasuna will see Barcelona into the final ten games with a three-point advantage at the top of the Liga table. Despite only bringing in Pau Victor and Dani Olmo last summer, Flick has gotten plenty out of academy products Marc Casado and Gerard Martin, while turning around the likes of Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha and Alejandro Balde.

Pau Cubarsí is ruled out for the game against Osasuna. Iñigo Martínez and Eric García will be Barça's two centre-backs on Thursday. @fansjavimiguel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 25, 2025

According to Sport, Barcelona are keen to reward Flick for his work. Director of Football Deco wants to avoid any possible speculation over his future, and will offer him a one-year extension to his deal, which would see him committed until 2027. After a low-ball offer in the summer, Barcelona will offer Flick a significant wage rise. There is little doubt of an agreement, but Flick prefers to sit down and negotiate at the end of the season.

The Catalan daily say that Flick is very content in Barcelona, but does not like long-term contracts, and as such the extension will only be a year longer. Both club and manager are aligned on the idea that Barcelona must continue to build around their academy talents, and stability is a priority for the Blaugrana. That said there are one or two positions that Flick would like to see strengthened in the summer.

If that extension is consummated, then it would also extend his deal beyond the tenure of President Joan Laporta, with elections scheduled for next year. Barcelona Presidents tend to allow for their successors to go in a different direction with regards to the managerial post, although Laporta is intent on retaining his position – if Flick delivers titles this season, his chances of doing so will be significantly increased.