Barcelona planning September return to Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona had hoped to be back at the Spotify Camp Nou by now, but delays mean that it more likely that they return next season. As such, the idea is for the first team to see out their remaining home matches in the current campaign at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, which has been their home since summer 2023.

Barcelona had initially planned to be returning to the Spotify Camp Nou in November 2024, but it soon become apparent that this would not be possible. Then, February 2025 was earmarked, but again, it was deemed impossible due to delays in the construction work. And now it has been accepted that next season will be when Hansi Flick’s side are back at their home stadium.

It has been tough for Barcelona to be away from home, particularly in a financial sense. Matchday revenue for fixtures at the Estadi Olimpic is very low compared to when the first team plays at the Spotify Camp Nou, so there is a great desire to be back as soon as possible.

And according to Relevo, the new idea is for Barcelona to return home in September. They do not expect to be granted approval to host matches by the start of the season, which is why they are asking La Liga to play their first few fixtures of the 2025-26 campaign away from home, which would allow extra time for everything to be ready and prepared.

Barcelona are hoping to mark their return to the Spotify Camp Nou by playing the Joan Gamper Trophy as its inaugural fixture. The match typically acts as the season-opener for the Catalan side, but it could now be postponed by a few weeks as club officials want the iconic fixture to be played at their home stadium, rather than at the Estadi Olimpic for the third successive season.